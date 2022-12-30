WP Advisors LLC Acquires 269 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 59,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,586. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

