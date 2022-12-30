WP Advisors LLC Acquires 984 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.03. 15,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $578.99.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

