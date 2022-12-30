WP Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. 228,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,288,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

