WP Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Block by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Block by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Block by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,535 shares of company stock worth $19,338,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 84,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,779. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $168.63.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.