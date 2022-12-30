WP Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,252. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

