WP Advisors LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,504,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,308,000 after acquiring an additional 247,587 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.78. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,321. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29.
