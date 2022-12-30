WP Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 3.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,005,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,438,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 760,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 104,855.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 526,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,362,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $49.28. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.