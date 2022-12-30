WP Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.03.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.55. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.