Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Reaches $42.83 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $42.83 million and approximately $33,380.46 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.38 or 0.05440433 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00497316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,865.76 or 0.29466189 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,886,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,696,819 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,859,673 with 1,715,670,051 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02490837 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,490.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.