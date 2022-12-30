Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.53 billion and approximately $1.23 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05400903 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,931,665.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

