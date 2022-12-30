Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.82. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

