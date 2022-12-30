Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) rose 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 718,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,417,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 81.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.