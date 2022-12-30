XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) One Day Volume Tops $359,356.57

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $58.87 million and approximately $359,356.57 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00012515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

