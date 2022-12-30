Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.74 million. Yext also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Yext Price Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.41 on Friday. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

In related news, Director Julie Richardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,037.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Richardson purchased 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,037.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yext by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Yext by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

