Zambesigold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.72 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $46.72 million and approximately $86,226.14 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

