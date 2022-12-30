ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $331,484.46 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $331,484.46 and approximately $16.38 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00228163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00071376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053682 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

