ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 4.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 24,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,638,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 68.29%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

