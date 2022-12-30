ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 4.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 24,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,638,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 68.29%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Featured Articles
