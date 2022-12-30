Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lowered by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,336 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 4.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.23% of Zoetis worth $156,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $146.35. 4,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

