10,444 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.