10,535 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,753.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,753.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 97,341 shares of company stock worth $4,902,678 and have sold 368,182 shares worth $15,403,453. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $35.39 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $259.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

