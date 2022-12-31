11,832 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.62. 3,435,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,308,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.77. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,542,529.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $78,366,286. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

