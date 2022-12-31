1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

Shares of TGIFF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 299,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.