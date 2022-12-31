1inch Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $302.44 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $302.44 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00462033 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.67 or 0.02923612 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,901.33 or 0.29565368 BTC.
About 1inch Network
1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,886,541 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.
1inch Network Token Trading
