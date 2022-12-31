1irstGold One Day Volume Reaches $3,278.74 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $4.82 million and $3,278.74 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for about $59.60 or 0.00359603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

