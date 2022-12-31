261,596 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.91% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 3,555.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITQ opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Itiquira Acquisition Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

