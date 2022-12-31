267,607 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Toast at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 153.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 33,705 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 493.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.52.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
