3,539 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

