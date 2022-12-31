3,539 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
SPLV stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.