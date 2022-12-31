3,617 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

