4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 70.5% in December

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the November 30th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on 4Front Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on 4Front Ventures in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 648,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

