4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 59,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,284,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

