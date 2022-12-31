4Thought Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,559 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.