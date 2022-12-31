Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Abcam Stock Performance

ABCM opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abcam during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Abcam during the third quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Abcam by 71.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abcam Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.52) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.