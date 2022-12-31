Achain Tops 1-Day Volume of $149,368.40 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $149,368.40 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004364 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004331 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

