Adshares (ADS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00007418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004353 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002431 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,226 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

