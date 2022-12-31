Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 72.02% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. Analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.