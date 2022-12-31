AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Shares Up 1.9%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 12,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 128,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

AGM Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

