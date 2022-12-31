Aion Market Cap Hits $13.68 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00112309 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00190511 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00038208 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

