Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akili in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akili currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Akili stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Akili has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61.

Akili Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

