Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Update

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.86. 951,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,500. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

