Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.50. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 11,152 shares changing hands.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Further Reading

