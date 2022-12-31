Alpha Finance Lab Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $677,888.42 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $70.38 million and approximately $677,888.42 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.01495455 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008170 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037929 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.78 or 0.01722616 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.