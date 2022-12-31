Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
