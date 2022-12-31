Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Up 33.2% in December

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Altus Power Stock Up 2.2 %

AMPS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 845,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

