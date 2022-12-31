Amarillo National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

MA opened at $347.73 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.37. The company has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

