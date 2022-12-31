Amarillo National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,870,000 after acquiring an additional 396,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG opened at $73.63 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

