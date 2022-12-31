Amarillo National Bank Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

