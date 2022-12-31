Amarillo National Bank Purchases 2,982 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.11 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

