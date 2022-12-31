Amarillo National Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

