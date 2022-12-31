Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ambow Education Stock Up 3.4 %

AMBO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 22,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945. Ambow Education has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

