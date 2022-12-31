Amgen Price Reaches $1.10 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Amgen has a total market cap of $109.36 million and $14,637.08 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00006671 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Amgen has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11628079 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,277.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

